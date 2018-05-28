Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Likely to start Wednesday
Ohtani is expected to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
The Angels are listing Tyler Skaggs, Nick Tropeano and Andrew Heaney as their other probable starters for the four-game series with Detroit, with Wednesday's assignment the only unfilled opening. Assuming Ohtani completes a bullpen session Monday without issue, he'll likely be formally cleared to take the hill Wednesday for the first time since May 20. The Angels opted to shut Ohtani down temporarily to keep his workload in check rather than out of any concern about his health, so fantasy owners shouldn't have any reservations about keeping him active during the upcoming week. Ohtani has posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB across 20 innings over his last three outings.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: In line for start against Detroit•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Next start pushed back•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Delivers clutch hit in win•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Posts another brilliant start•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits before start as always•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Slated for another Sunday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 10 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Matt Carpenter and fade Rafael Devers
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Shaw in Week 10
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...