Ohtani is expected to make his next scheduled start Wednesday against the Tigers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are listing Tyler Skaggs, Nick Tropeano and Andrew Heaney as their other probable starters for the four-game series with Detroit, with Wednesday's assignment the only unfilled opening. Assuming Ohtani completes a bullpen session Monday without issue, he'll likely be formally cleared to take the hill Wednesday for the first time since May 20. The Angels opted to shut Ohtani down temporarily to keep his workload in check rather than out of any concern about his health, so fantasy owners shouldn't have any reservations about keeping him active during the upcoming week. Ohtani has posted a 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 26:5 K:BB across 20 innings over his last three outings.