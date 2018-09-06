Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Mammoth night in win over Rangers
Ohtani (elbow) went 4-for-4 with a walk, two home runs, four runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-3 win over the Rangers.
The Angels are faced with a tough decision on if and when to shut Ohtani down and send him for Tommy John surgery, and the two-way superstar isn't making it any easier for them by heating up at the plate. He's now gone 11-for-24 (.458) with five homers in his last eight games as a hitter, pushing his slash line on the season to a robust .287/.367/.579.
