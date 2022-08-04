Ohtani (9-7) took the loss Wednesday against the A's after giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits with seven strikeouts and one walk over 5.2 innings, and he was replaced by a pinch hitter during the seventh inning due to mild forearm cramps, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The 28-year-old had already been replaced on the mound when he exited, and it's unclear if the injury surfaced while pitching or hitting. Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a strikeout at the plate, and he's expected to be back in the lineup at designated hitter for Thursday's series finale versus Oakland, so it doesn't appear to be a serious injury.