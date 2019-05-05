Angels' Shohei Ohtani: May still return for road trip
General manager Billy Eppler wouldn't specify when Ohtani (elbow) might return from the 10-day injured list, but he noted he's "hopeful" the 24-year-old would be available at some point during the Angels' road trip that begins Tuesday in Detroit, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani faced another round of live pitching Sunday and appears to have reached the approximately 40 competitive plate appearances the Angels said he would require prior to being activated. Prior to departing for Detroit, the Angels will presumably reassess the condition of Ohtani's right elbow before determining whether or not he's ready to make his 2019 debut. It's unlikely the Angels will ask Ohtani to play on an everyday basis upon being reinstated -- at least not right away -- so even if he joins the lineup Tuesday, it might be best for fantasy managers in most leagues to continue stashing him on the bench or in an injured list spot this week.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...