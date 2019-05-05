General manager Billy Eppler wouldn't specify when Ohtani (elbow) might return from the 10-day injured list, but he noted he's "hopeful" the 24-year-old would be available at some point during the Angels' road trip that begins Tuesday in Detroit, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani faced another round of live pitching Sunday and appears to have reached the approximately 40 competitive plate appearances the Angels said he would require prior to being activated. Prior to departing for Detroit, the Angels will presumably reassess the condition of Ohtani's right elbow before determining whether or not he's ready to make his 2019 debut. It's unlikely the Angels will ask Ohtani to play on an everyday basis upon being reinstated -- at least not right away -- so even if he joins the lineup Tuesday, it might be best for fantasy managers in most leagues to continue stashing him on the bench or in an injured list spot this week.