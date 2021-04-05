Ohtani isn't dealing with anything worse than general soreness and was not removed from Sunday's game due to injury, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ohtani's final play of the game involved Jose Abreu crashing into him at home plate, but he was able to walk off under his own power. He'd thrown 92 pitches and was beginning to lose his control in his final frame, so it's no surprise that he was going to be done for the day even without the collision. He could get the day off Monday to rest even if his reevaluation confirms that he's escaped serious injury, but it doesn't appear as though the Angels are concerned about him missing his next start.