Ohtani will serve as the Angels' starting pitcher in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader with the Tigers, MLB.com reports.

Heading into the week, Ohtani had been scheduled to take the hill for Friday's series opener in Toronto, but the Angels opted to move him up a day after Wednesday's postponement created a twin bill for the series finale in Detroit. Ohtani will bat second for the Angels in Game 1, and manager Phil Nevin already indicated that the two-way superstar will serve as the Angels' designated hitter in Game 2. Ohtani should have a busy day ahead of him Thursday, and expect the Angels to get everything they can out of the pending free agent over the next two months after Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reported Wednesday that the Halos have elected to take the 29-year-old off the trade market.