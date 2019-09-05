Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Moves down in batting order
Ohtani was moved to the fifth spot in the batting order and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts against Oakland on Wednesday.
Ohtani had occupied the third spot in the order in each of his starts this year, but Brian Goodwin was pencilled in to the esteemed position behind Mike Trout on Wednesday. The move may have been an attempt to shake Ohtani out of a recent slump that has seen him go 4-for-37 over his last 11 games. It remains to be seen whether the lineup change is permanent or a one-off experiment.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Injury opens door for Tucker
Prospect Kyle Tucker didn't have a path to playing time until George Springer collided with...
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start