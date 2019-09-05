Ohtani was moved to the fifth spot in the batting order and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts against Oakland on Wednesday.

Ohtani had occupied the third spot in the order in each of his starts this year, but Brian Goodwin was pencilled in to the esteemed position behind Mike Trout on Wednesday. The move may have been an attempt to shake Ohtani out of a recent slump that has seen him go 4-for-37 over his last 11 games. It remains to be seen whether the lineup change is permanent or a one-off experiment.