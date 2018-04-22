Ohtani will serve as the Angels' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Giants.

Ohtani has previously hit no higher than sixth in the order for the Angels, but manager Mike Scioscia will give the Japanese phenom a look in more of a run-producing role with Albert Pujols resting for the series finale. The 23-year-old is expected to keep receiving at least a couple starts per week as a designated hitter against mostly right-handed pitching, which should help ward off against extended slumps at the plate. Though his first 38 at-bats in the majors, Ohtani is hitting .342 with three home runs, 11 RBI and five runs.