Ohtani (4-0) earned the win over Oakland on Thursday, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks while striking out eight batters over six innings. He also went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs and an RBI at the plate.

Ohtani started out the game on fire, retiring each of the first nine batters he faced, including five by strikeout. However, he uncharacteristically unraveled in the fourth frame, hitting two batters, issuing two walks, uncorking two wild pitches and serving up two homers as Oakland put up five runs. To his credit. Ohtani bounced back by retiring six of the final seven batters he faced, and he was rewarded with a victory for his efforts. The two-way star contributed to his win on the mound with a big day at the dish, falling a homer shy of the cycle and nearly completing the feat when he fell a few feet short of leaving the park in the eighth inning.