Ohtani has been named the Angels' Opening Day starter.
He'll get the ball on March 30 in Oakland and is also lined up to pitch the home opener on April 7 against the Blue Jays. The plan is for Ohtani to start on five days' rest regularly in 2023 after he made 16 of 28 starts on six or more days of rest in 2022. He actually performed better last season when going on five days' rest, posting a 1.61 ERA over 12 starts.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will make only spring start March 1•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Less rest likely in 2023•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Five strong innings•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Avoids arbitration for 2023•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Flirts with no-no•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Strikes out seven in win•