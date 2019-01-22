Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Nearing follow-up appointment
General manager Billy Eppler said Monday that Ohtani (elbow) will have a follow-up appointment soon, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani is slowly working his way back from Tommy John surgery that he underwent in October of 2018. The Angels are hoping a timetable for Ohtani to resume hitting will emerge following his upcoming visit with doctors. At this point, the 24-year-old is not expected to be ready for Opening Day.
