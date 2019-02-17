Ohtani (elbow) hopes to progress to hitting off a tee during the coming week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The two-way phenom appears to be progressing through his rehab program nicely, as he had only been cleared to take dry swings last week. Ohtani still appears to be on track for a return in May, though a firmer date will likely take shape as he advances further in his rehab program.