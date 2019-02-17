Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Nearing return to tee work
Ohtani (elbow) hopes to progress to hitting off a tee during the coming week, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
The two-way phenom appears to be progressing through his rehab program nicely, as he had only been cleared to take dry swings last week. Ohtani still appears to be on track for a return in May, though a firmer date will likely take shape as he advances further in his rehab program.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Targeting return in May•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Won't be ready for Opening Day•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Nearing follow-up appointment•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Status uncertain for start of camp•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Regains full range of motion•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Recovery going well•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
12-team Head-to-head points auction
Every auction is different, of course, but Scott White says it wasn't so surprising to see...
-
Best Fantasy Baseball breakouts 2019
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Undervalued assets
There are a lot of ways to define a sleeper. Heath Cummings says the most simple way is also...
-
Breakouts 1.0: League-winners?
These 10 breakout candidates have league-winning potential.
-
Busts 1.0: Who is overvalued?
It's not hard to make the playoffs if you just avoid these busts