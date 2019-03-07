Manager Brad Ausmus said Thursday that Ohtani (elbow) will begin a throwing program "on the soon side," Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Ausmus' comments aren't all that specific, but at the very least, Ohtani looks poised to play catch before the Angels break camp. Once that happens, Ausmus noted that Ohtani will decrease his volume of swings, which could affect when he's ready to make his season debut as a designated hitter. Ohtani, who has been limited to hitting soft toss at this stage of his recovery, is said to be targeting a return from the injured list in early May.