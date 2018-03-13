Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Next start coming Friday
Ohtani will make his second start of the Cactus League on Friday against the Rockies, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reporrs.
Since giving up a run over 1.1 innings in his professional debut Feb. 24 against the Brewers, Ohtani has seen time at designated hitter for the Angels in the Cactus League while making two starts off the mound against minor-league batters. Friday's outing will mark Ohtani's toughest test to date, as he'll face higher-caliber competition and likely work up to 50 pitches.
