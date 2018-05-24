Ohtani won't make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Manager Mike Scioscia stated that the Angels are trying to manage Ohtani's workload, and they haven't determined when he'll appear next on the hill. Garrett Richards will make the start Sunday in his place, although Ohtani will be available to hit. The 23-year-old has made seven starts this season and sports a 3.35 ERA with 52 strikeouts over 40.1 innings.