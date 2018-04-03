Ohtani will next take the mound Sunday against Oakland.

The Angels are clearly being cautious with their prized young starter. They're attempting to keep him on a similar schedule to that which he was on in Japan, where teams use a six-man rotation and have one day off every week, meaning that starters pitch every seven days. They may end up using the rest of their starters as normally as possible, which would mean J.C. Ramirez could start Saturday on four days' rest and jump Ohtani in the rotation. If Ohtani does remain on a schedule which sees him pitching every Sunday, he'll have zero two-start weeks the entire season and will have a ceiling of 27 starts, which his fantasy owners may not be too happy about.