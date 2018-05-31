Angels' Shohei Ohtani: No-decision in rain-shortened outing Wednesday
Ohtani didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits and three walks over five innings while striking out five.
The right-hander survived a 23-minute rain delay after the fourth inning, but following another 41-minute delay heading into the sixth, Ohtani's night was done, and the Angels' bullpen unraveled quickly afterwards. He'll carry a 3.18 ERA into his next outing, likely either Tuesday or Wednesday at home against the Royals.
