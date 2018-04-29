Angels' Shohei Ohtani: No longer lined up for Tuesday
The Angels are listing Nick Tropeano as their starter for Tuesday's series opener against the Orioles, suggesting that Ohtani will have his turn pushed back or potentially skipped, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Tropeano will be followed by Andrew Heaney on Wednesday, with the Angels having yet to name a starter for the series finale Thursday. It's possible that Ohtani will be considered for that contest, but only if the left ankle he tweaked while running the bases Friday doesn't prove to be an issue. Considering the uncertainty regarding Ohtani's next start in addition to the fact that he's been tagged for seven runs over 7.1 innings in his last two outings, it may be prudent for fantasy owners to keep the 23-year-old on the bench in weekly leagues.
