Ohtani will not be in the lineup for Saturday's game against Arizona, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani got to play both sides of the ball Friday, as he struck out eight on the mound and grabbed a pair of hits at the plate. There's no designated hitter available with the series taking place under National League rules, however, so Ohtani will likely be stuck on the bench Sunday as well.
