Angels manager Phil Nevin said that Ohtani will not be under any workload restrictions in his return to the mound Wednesday versus the Reds, Brandon Deutsch of The Sporting Tribune reports.

It will be Ohtani's first start as a pitcher in two weeks, as he had his last outing skipped due to some fatigue. Wednesday's outing will be treated as a normal one, though, so fantasy managers don't have to worry about the superstar's workload being truncated.