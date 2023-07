The Angels took Ohtani off the trade market Wednesday, Tom Verducci of Sports Illustrated reports.

After weeks of speculation ahead of the August 1 trade deadline, it appears Ohtani will stay put in Anaheim as the Angels look to contend for a playoff spot. Although Ohtani is currently having his worst statistical season on the mound (3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP), he's been a nightmare for opposing pitchers while slashing .299/.398/.668 with 36 homers and 77 RBI.