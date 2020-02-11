Play

Ohtani (elbow) could return to a major-league mound in mid-May, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The Angels said Ohtani "completed" his Tommy John rehabilitation in December, but it sounds like they still plan on slow-playing him on the mound in spring training with an eye toward a return to pitching during the second month of the regular season. There has been nothing to suggest Ohtani's hitting to be limited out of the gate, so expect him to serve as the primary DH to begin 2020 before eventually playing both ways.

