Ohtani (knee) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Angels are unsurprisingly playing things conservatively with the rookie phenom, who will head to the bench for the series finale after fouling a ball off his right knee late in Saturday's contest. It's not viewed as a major concern for Ohtani, who will benefit from two days off before the Angels play their next game Tuesday against the Mariners.