Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup Monday
Ohtani is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.
Ohtani will get the day off after tossing seven dominant innings against the A's on Sunday, striking out 12 and allowing no runs on just two baserunners. The 23-year-old is off to an incredible start to the season, going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 0.46 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB across 13 innings while slashing .389/.421/.889 with three homers in 18 at-bats. Justin Upton is starting at designated hitter with Ohtani opening Monday's game on the bench, which opens up a spot for Ryan Schimpf to start in left field.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Fans 12 in dominant outing•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers for third consecutive game•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Back at DH on Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers for second straight game•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Serves as DH on Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Hits first career home run against Indians•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...