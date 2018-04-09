Ohtani is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers.

Ohtani will get the day off after tossing seven dominant innings against the A's on Sunday, striking out 12 and allowing no runs on just two baserunners. The 23-year-old is off to an incredible start to the season, going 2-0 with a 2.08 ERA, 0.46 WHIP and 18:2 K:BB across 13 innings while slashing .389/.421/.889 with three homers in 18 at-bats. Justin Upton is starting at designated hitter with Ohtani opening Monday's game on the bench, which opens up a spot for Ryan Schimpf to start in left field.