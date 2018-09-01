Ohtani is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Astros, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Angels resume the strategy of giving Ohtani the day off prior to his starts, as he is set to make his return to the mound against the Astros on Sunday. The 24-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down at the plate with a .328/.423/.672 slash line and six home runs in August.