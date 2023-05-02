site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ohtani is absent from the Angels' lineup for Tuesday's game in St. Louis.
It's a rare day off for the two-way superstar. Ohtani is slated to start Wednesday's game on the mound and presumably will be in the lineup at designated hitter, as well.
