Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup Tuesday
Ohtani is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Tigers, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani is scheduled to pitch Wednesday, so he'll take his usual seat on the bench for Tuesday's contest. With the 23-year-old situated on the bench, Albert Pujols will serve as the team's DH while Luis Valbuena will pick up a start at first base. Ohtani is hitting .291/.376/.553 through 117 plate appearances this season while also maintaining a 3.35 ERA and 11.6 K/9 across 40.1 innings (seven starts).
