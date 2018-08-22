Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup Wednesday
Ohtani is not in the lineup Wednesday against Arizona.
Ohtani has been strictly a designated hitter on the offensive side of the ball with the Angels, and with the series being played in a National League park, there's no room for him in the lineup. Wednesday's contest is the second game of a two-game series, so he'll have a chance to return to the lineup Friday against the Astros.
