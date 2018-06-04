Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in Monday's lineup
Ohtani is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.
Ohtani is just 4-for-28 (.143) against left-handed pitchers this season, so it does not come as a major surprise he is being held out against Royals southpaw Danny Duffy. Ohtani could pinch hit Monday if need be, but he is scheduled to start on the mound Wednesday and has not hit the day before he pitches all season, so don't expect to see his name listed in the Angels' batting order until Friday.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Gets day off Thursday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: No-decision in rain-shortened outing Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Will start Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup Tuesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Likely to pitch Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...