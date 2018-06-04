Ohtani is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Royals.

Ohtani is just 4-for-28 (.143) against left-handed pitchers this season, so it does not come as a major surprise he is being held out against Royals southpaw Danny Duffy. Ohtani could pinch hit Monday if need be, but he is scheduled to start on the mound Wednesday and has not hit the day before he pitches all season, so don't expect to see his name listed in the Angels' batting order until Friday.