Ohtani (ankle) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.

Ohtani was removed from Friday's game after sustaining a mild left ankle sprain running out a ground ball in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Angels provide an additional update. The next scheduled start on the mound for the right-hander is slated for Tuesday against the Orioles, and his availability to hit until then remains up in the air.