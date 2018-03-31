Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in Saturday's lineup
Ohtani is out of the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.
With Ohtani set to take the mound for his regular-season debut as a pitcher during Sunday's game, he will be held out of any designated hitting duties Saturday. It seems expected that the 23-year-old won't serve as DH in days prior to a scheduled start.
