Ohtani is out of the lineup Saturday against Oakland, Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group reports.

With Ohtani set to take the mound for his regular-season debut as a pitcher during Sunday's game, he will be held out of any designated hitting duties Saturday. It seems expected that the 23-year-old won't serve as DH in days prior to a scheduled start.

