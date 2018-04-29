Ohtani (ankle) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Yankees.

The Angels will be cautious with Ohtani, who is dealing with a sprained ankle. Ohtani had been scheduled to take the mound for Tuesday's series opener against the Orioles, but had his turn pushed to a later date so that he could have additional time for his ankle's condition to improve. Andrelton Simmons will occupy the DH spot and hit fifth Sunday with Ohtani out.

