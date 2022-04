Ohtani isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Guardians, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani was productive in Wednesday's win over Cleveland, allowing two runs in five innings as a pitcher while going 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI as a hitter. He'll get his first day off this season while Mike Trout serves as the designated hitter with Brandon Marsh starting in center field.