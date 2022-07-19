Ohtani said that he won't pitch for the American League in Tuesday's All-Star Game, as he's instead "prioritizing" the regular season and returning to the mound for the Angels' first game of the second half Friday in Atlanta, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Though Ohtani's decision not to put his two-way skills on full display Tuesday isn't an ideal development for Major League Baseball, it's a beneficial one for fantasy managers, who may not have gotten a pitching start from the 28-year-old had he chosen to take the hill for the All-Star Game. Ohtani will still serve as the AL's designated hitter and leadoff man for the exhibition in Los Angeles.