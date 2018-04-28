Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not returning to lineup Saturday
Ohtani (ankle) is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Ohtani was removed from Friday's game after sustaining a mild left ankle sprain running out a ground ball in the fifth inning. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Angels provide an additional update. The next scheduled start on the mound for the right-hander is slated for Tuesday against the Orioles, and his availability remains up in the air.
