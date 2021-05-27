site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not serving as DH on Thursday
RotoWire Staff
Ohtani isn't in the lineup as the designated hitter for Thursday's game against the Athletics.
Ohtani is serving as the starting pitcher in Thursday's matchup, but he won't be utilized as a two-way player to begin the game. Phil Gosselin will serve as the designated hitter and bat eighth.
