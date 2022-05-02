Ohtani (groin) is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

After departing Sunday's 6-5 win over Chicago with right groin tightness, Ohtani said he would be back in the lineup for Monday's series finale, but the Angels apparently felt differently about the matter. Perhaps due to the quick turnaround of Monday's contest -- which begins at 2:10 p.m. ET -- the Angels didn't want to take any chances with the two-way star. Assuming Ohtani's groin issue is at least feeling better Monday, he should have a chance to rejoin the lineup Tuesday as a designated hitter in the Angels' series opener in Boston. He tentatively lines up to make his next start as a pitcher Wednesday.