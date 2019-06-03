Ohtani is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

With no designated hitter available in Chicago, Ohtani will head to the bench before likely rejoining the lineup Tuesday, when the Angels resume American League play with a three-game series against the Athletics. Ohtani hasn't quite provide the offensive boost many anticipated when he was activated from the 10-day injured list in May, as he's submitted an underwhelming .225/.304/.326 line through 102 plate appearances.