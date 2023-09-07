Ohtani (oblique) did not wind up taking any swings Wednesday as he had previously hoped to do, Anthony Bautista of The Sporting News reports.

The plan had been for Ohtani to take a few swings in the batting cage to test out his right oblique after tests cleared him of any structural damage. However, after the slugger went to the cage to get loosened up he ultimately decided against it. Angels manager Phil Nevin said Wednesday that there are currently no plans to place Ohtani on the injured list, so it would appear he can still be considered day-to-day for the time being.