Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not worried about blisters
Ohtani has been battling blisters since the spring but doesn't consider them to be an issue, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.
Ohtani's 2.08 ERA and 18:2 strikeout to walk ratio back up the idea that his blisters are currently a non-issue. Reports of blisters are always potentially worrisome, though, as they can often linger and derail large portions of seasons for pitchers. Rich Hill, Johnny Cueto and Aaron Sanchez all notably battled blisters last season and either missed time or saw their performance decline. For now, there's little reason to worry about Ohtani, and the team is sure to be very careful with their young superstar, but if reports about blisters continue to appear after his next few starts, there could be reason to be wary.
