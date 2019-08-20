Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and an RBI while scoring twice in a loss to Texas on Monday.

Ohtani tripled home a run in the second inning and singled in the seventh for his eighth multi-hit effort in August. Despite homering just once this month, the 25-year-old has been effective at the plate, slashing .344/.385/.541 with 10 RBI in 17 games.