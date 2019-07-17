Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a stolen base, an RBI, and a run scored in a victory over Houston on Tuesday.

Ohtani plated the first of six Angels runs in the first inning with an RBI single and then came around to score on an Albert Pujols double. He singled again in the next inning and proceeded to swipe second base for his sixth steal of the season. The Japanese slugger is enjoying a fine campaign at the plate, slashing .298/.354/.544 with 14 home runs and 40 RBI in 215 at-bats.