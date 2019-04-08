Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Now throwing from 80 feet
Ohtani (elbow) has started to throw out to 80 feet, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.
Ohtani continues to progress through his throwing program without issue. Manager Brad Ausmus noted that Ohtani threw 20 times from 70-to-80 feet and also hit on the field Monday. Despite this, the Angels have yet to committ to a firm timetable for his return.
