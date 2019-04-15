Dr. Neal ElAttrache determined Monday that Ohtani (elbow) can start to face live pitching, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

As expected, Ohtani was given the green light to participate in live hitting, and he'll do so beginning in one week. Dr. ElAttrache informed the Angels that Ohtani's elbow has healed to the point where hitting won't impede his pitching rehab, and there's a definite possibility that the two-way player could return sometime in May as a batter. "All is good," stated skipper Brad Ausmus. "Everything came back good. The doctor was pleased and he's going to continue his progression. If all goes well, next week he'll see live pitchers. As to where that happens, that's still to be determined."

