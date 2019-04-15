Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Officially cleared for live hitting
Dr. Neal ElAttrache determined Monday that Ohtani (elbow) can start to face live pitching, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
As expected, Ohtani was given the green light to participate in live hitting, and he'll do so beginning in one week. Dr. ElAttrache informed the Angels that Ohtani's elbow has healed to the point where hitting won't impede his pitching rehab, and there's a definite possibility that the two-way player could return sometime in May as a batter. "All is good," stated skipper Brad Ausmus. "Everything came back good. The doctor was pleased and he's going to continue his progression. If all goes well, next week he'll see live pitchers. As to where that happens, that's still to be determined."
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart: Get McHugh
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Who's got the ninth?
Find some help in the ninth inning, plus more options to add heading into Week 4 of the Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
A week of favorable matchups means plenty of choices for sleeper hitters, according to Scott...
-
Week 4 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There are a number of interesting two-start options for Week 4, according to Scott White —...