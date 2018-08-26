Ohtani is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

With the Astros bringing lefty Framber Valdez to the hill, the lefty-hitting Ohtani will exit the lineup a day after tallying a pair of extra-base hits, including his 14th home run of the season. Though the Angels are scheduled to face a right-hander (Jon Gray) in their next game Monday, Ohtani isn't certain to be included in the lineup at designated hitter, as he's slated to throw a 45-to-50-pitch simulated game earlier that day. Manager Mike Scioscia may not want to ask Ohtani to serve as the DH the same day he does a strenuous mound workout.