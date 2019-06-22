Ohtani remains out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

He'll be out of the lineup for the third game in a row and is expected to sit in Sunday's series finale with no designated hitter available in St. Louis. The Angels will kick off a two-game set Tuesday against another National League team in the Reds, but Ohtani should be back in the lineup for both contests since those games will be played in Anaheim.