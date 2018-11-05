Angels' Shohei Ohtani: On track in recovery
Ohtani (elbow) is progressing on schedule in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Ohtani went under the knife at the beginning of October, and he's inching closer to regaining full extension of his elbow. While the two-way superstar is making encouraging progress, general manager Billy Eppler said a concrete timetable for Ohtani won't emerge until at least January. Though he won't be able to pitch until 2020, Ohtani is expected to be able to hit in 2019.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Undergoes Tommy John surgery•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Doubles, collects steal Friday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Set for Tommy John next week•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Smacks 21st homer•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Returns to action•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Suffers minor ankle injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
First H2H mock draft for 2019
Every draft is different, of course, but our first mock for 2019 revealed plenty about next...
-
Top 20 first basemen for 2019
First base may not be as loaded with studs as in years past, but it's certainly not lacking...
-
Top 20 relief pitchers for 2019
The closer role doesn't come with the assurances it once did, not that it was ever less than...
-
Top 40 starting pitchers for 2019
Starting pitcher doesn't look as binary at the end of 2018 as it did at the beginning, offering...
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...