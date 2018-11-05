Ohtani (elbow) is progressing on schedule in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, Maria Torres of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Ohtani went under the knife at the beginning of October, and he's inching closer to regaining full extension of his elbow. While the two-way superstar is making encouraging progress, general manager Billy Eppler said a concrete timetable for Ohtani won't emerge until at least January. Though he won't be able to pitch until 2020, Ohtani is expected to be able to hit in 2019.