Ohtani was removed from Sunday's start due to a stomach virus and is getting a breather for Monday's series opener against Tampa Bay. However, the 28-year-old is slated to serve as the designated hitter for the remainder of the series and should be back on the mound this weekend, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.