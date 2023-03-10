Ohtani pitched four scoreless innings for Japan against China in the World Baseball Classic on Thursday, allowing one hit and no walks while striking out five batters. He also went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBI as a hitter.

Ohtani unsurprisingly starred for Team Japan in the squad's 8-1 victory, as he once again demonstrated his immense talent both on the mound and at the plate. This was the second time he's started a game as a pitcher this spring, with the other being in a Cactus League contest March 1 during which he hurled 2.1 scoreless frames. Where Ohtani is being drafted in fantasy is partly dependent on how he's able to be utilized, but he's unlikely to fall out of the first round in any format.