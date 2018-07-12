Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Out again Thursday
Ohtani isn't in Thursday's starting lineup against the Mariners.
Ohtani will take a seat for his second straight game, although he did pinch hit Wednesday. The 23-year-old is slashing .279/.359/.515 with seven homers and 22 RBI as a batter this season.
More News
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Elbow to be reevaluated soon•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Sits out Wednesday•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Homers in pinch-hit appearance•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Not in lineup for series finale•
-
Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Day-to-day with knee issue•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dialed-up Sale chasing history
Did you notice Chris Sale is throwing harder than ever before? He is, and it's putting him...
-
Waivers: Rondon a must-add
With Ken Giles optioned to Triple-A, it's Hector Rondon's job in Houston now. He needs to be...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
A preseason top 100 was sufficient then, but things have changed in half a season's time. Scott...
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart